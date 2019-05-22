Jackie Clark of The Aunties receives QSM for helping victims of domestic violence

Helping other women and families in need has gained Jackie Clark national recognition.

The founder of the anti-family violence charity The Aunties received a Queens Service Medal this week, but despite the accolade, Clark says it's all about support for her clients.

"They're the heart of it, the absolute, they're the reason it exists, they're the reason I do the job that I do, it's the reason that I get up in the morning, you know, it’s these women," she told TVNZ 1's Te Karere.

The Aunties is a not-for-profit organisation that she established in 2013 to help vulnerable women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

Some of the victims she's helped say that Clark puts in all the work to ensure the women who are suffering or have suffered from domestic violence are being recognised and heard.

"Us women don't put ourselves first, our children are the main priority so we don’t know a lot about self-care … that's a big thing she does and teaches us,” one client told Te Karere.

NZ statistics show that one in three women in this country will experience some form of abuse within their relationship and Clark says she has experienced violence in her life.

"I realised that what I had been living in, I never called it domestic violence but that’s what it was," she says.

Clients of The Aunties say it's their turn to provide support for others who are in these serious situations because 'Aunty Jackie can't be in 100 places' at once.

Clark was also awarded the top honour at the 2018 Women of Influence Awards.

By Te Karere's Krystal-Lee Brown.