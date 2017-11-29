Jack Tame honoured for championing Te Reo Maori on TVNZ 1 Breakfast

TVNZ 1's Breakfast presenter Jack Tame was honoured with an award for championing Te Reo Maori.

The presenter is well known for his efforts speaking the language, which is one of three official languages in New Zealand, while on air.

"Through doing so he's made a huge impact," said Ngahiwi Apanui from the Maori Language Commission.

"When we look at the Maori language award, that's what we're looking for."

"For Maori people it's about 'wow, someone appreciates our language' - someone who is not Maori is using our language."

Jack has been learning te reo for a year.