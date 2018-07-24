'Jack, Jack, stop trying to be a Philadelphia lawyer' – Winston Peters jibes with Jack Tame over NZ flag and cannabis referendums

TVNZ 1 Breakfast host Jack Tame was this morning intent on pointing out to Winston Peters he was not being entirely consistent in his refusal to say which way he would vote in a referendum on cannabis legalisation.

The NZ First leader was one of the most vocal opponents to any change to the New Zealand flag, which was the last issue the country held a referendum on.

Tame playfully pointed out to the Acting Prime Minister that the importance of politicians not influencing the public on a referendum vote was not a priority for him back in 2016.

"No I don't see your point. Jack, Jack, Jack, Jack, don't try and be Philadelphia lawyer, I keep on telling you colleagues that, that it's not the same point," Mr Peters said.

"The point on the question of marijuana is we've got what is potentially an evil, but it has some superb medical qualities as well.

"It's not the flag at all. here we had a flag that we've had for a long time, copied by Australia, and they should actually change their flag and honour the fact that we got there first with this design, being decided by a Prime Minister [John Key] as his legacy. These issues are not remotely connected at all."

However, Tame was keen to clarify to the Acting PM that "the fact that they're both going to referendum does connect them somewhat".

Mr Peters simply relied with a hearty laugh.