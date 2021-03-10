TODAY |

'Jacinda, I'm here' - David Seymour announces raft of recommendations for Government's Covid-19 response

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

ACT leader David Seymour’s calling for a raft of changes to the Government’s Covid-19 response, and epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker says his plan “looks good.”

One of ACT’s recommendations includes making the Covid-19 Tracer app compulsory everywhere in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

Among the number of recommendations, ACT’s proposing the introduction of an Epidemic Response Unit, saliva PCR tests and reactivating the Epidemic Response Committee.

“We’ve done what we believe, and many people I listen to, say the Government should’ve done, is actually present a roadmap out of this Covid rut,” Seymour said today.

One of ACT’s recommendations includes making the Covid-19 Tracer app compulsory everywhere in New Zealand.

“It’s compulsory for businesses to display QR codes, but no-one’s required to actually scan them, how crazy is that?” Seymour said.

Another suggestion from ACT was for the Government to implement Baker’s traffic light system.

“We actually need to take the Nick Wilson, Michael Baker initiative of a traffic light system so that we don’t treat people from all countries exactly the same, it’s just nuts,” Seymour said.

Baker told 1 NEWS that ACT’s recommendations are “sound” and reflect the arguments he’s been raising for months.

“We have written extensively about learning from the Taiwan approach, which I think has been the best performer internationally,” Baker said.

However, Baker did question that the Covid-19 Tracer app be made compulsory just for high-risk settings.

Seymour said he would welcome sitting down with Jacinda Ardern to talk through his party’s proposals.

“I hope by doing this we actually will improve the quality of conversation about how our little country gets out of this mess,” Seymour said.

“Jacinda, I’m here, she’s got my number,” Seymour said.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Politics
