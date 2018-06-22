'Jacinda do you need a babysitter?' – Cute note left for PM on hospital window

Breaking News
LIVE: First glimpse of Jacinda Ardern's baby to wait until at least tomorrow with PM 'a bit tired', deciding to stay in hospital another night
Source:
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already received offers of help with her bundle of joy - including a note asking if she needed a babysitter.
1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs is at Auckland Hospital, where the Prime Minister has spent the night after giving birth.
The note, taped to a window at the hospital, reads, "Jacinda do you need a babysitter?"
"She'll be rapt to know that she doesn't even have to go and put an ad on Trade Me to get a babysitter in the future," Hobbs said.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news