'Jacinda do you need a babysitter?' – Cute note left for PM on hospital window

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already received offers of help with her bundle of joy - including a note asking if she needed a babysitter.

1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs is at Auckland Hospital where Jacinda Ardern spent the night after giving birth.
Source: Breakfast

1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs is at Auckland Hospital, where the Prime Minister has spent the night after giving birth.

The note, taped to a window at the hospital, reads, "Jacinda do you need a babysitter?"

"She'll be rapt to know that she doesn't even have to go and put an ad on Trade Me to get a babysitter in the future," Hobbs said.


