Jacinda Ardern's win in Mt Albert by-election all but confirmed as Julie Genter concedes

Labour's Jacinda Ardern has taking a commanding lead as the Mt Albert's by-election wraps up to see who will replace David Shearer as the MP for the Auckland suburb.

Ms Ardern's closest competition for the vacant seat, Green Party's Julie Genter, told 1 NEWS she had conceded and texted the Labour candidate to say "fantastic, well done, congratulations".

Mr Shearer announced his resignation from Parliament in December after he was chosen to head the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, forcing the by-election in Mount Albert which he held for Labour since 2009.

Thirteen candidates put their name forward for the vacant seat with those hoping to represent the area include Ms Genter, Geoff Simmons (The Opportunities Party) as well as independents Penny Bright and Peter Wakeman.

With 89 per cent of the votes counted by the electoral commission, Ms Ardern holds a resounding lead with approximately 8,389 votes.

Her next closest opponent, which happens to be Ms Genter, has 1,235.