Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'

Jacinda Ardern's mum has spoken about her first meeting with her new granddaughter at Auckland Hospital today saying "she's such a little cutie".

Laurell Ardern was asked about the moment she met Clarke and Jacinda's new arrival at a media address from Auckland Hospital this afternoon.

"It was unbelievable, just lovely, and she's such a little cutie with such fine features," Ms Ardern beamed.

When asked if the baby resembled her mum or her dad, Laurell said she "doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby, she's more petite". She also added that she has dark eyes and plenty of hair for a newborn.

Jacinda's mum wouldn't be drawn on the baby's name though saying "I don't know anything about that unfortunately".

She says that the new parents are both doing well and aren't too tired. Jacinda had a nap this afternoon and is being well looked after according to Laurell.