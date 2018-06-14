Jacinda Ardern's labour-inducing starter pack - Curries, curbs and pineapples

With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's due date looming, she has revealed the means in which she will encourage the 'first baby's' speedy exit.

In an interivew with The Hits, Ms. Ardern said she'll be trying all the tricks to induce labour for tomorrow's due date.

"I heard that curries, walking on curbs, eating pineapple [help induce labour]," Jacinda explained.

"I thought I'd do them all at once."

"So if you see me walking through Sandringham with a pineapple under my arm and a take-out curry … that's exactly what's going on."

Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister said it was unlikely she would let nature take its course if pregnancy runs over time.

Ms. Ardern said that she would not necessarily induce labour this weekend though.