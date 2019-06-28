TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern's housing reshuffle an admission KiwiBuild is a 'nightmare' - Jessica Mutch McKay

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The Government's not-so-minor reshuffle yesterday recognises KiwiBuild as the "nightmare" it's been criticised as, 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says.

She joined TVNZ1's Breakfast to unpack what went down yesterday, saying the big change was Phil Twyford being "stripped" from his position as housing minister.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is changing tack with the housing portfolio, taking the responsibility away from Mr Twyford, and instead sharing the load between a team of five - to be headed by Megan Woods.

In the new team Mr Twyford handles urban development, Kris Faafoi takes on homelessness and social housing, while Nanaia Mahuta carries on with Māori housing and Jenny Salesa stays with building and construction.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Megan Woods and Kris Faafoi are joining the under-fire Phil Twyford as the Government tries to tackle the housing crisis. Source: Breakfast

"I think what we saw from this is the biggest signal from the Government that KiwiBuild simply is a bit of a nightmare for them and they admit that," Mutch McKay said. "But instead of trying to move on and reset they're saying "right, we're going to pump three ministers into this, we're going to pump even more resources into this, and we're going to try and fix it". 

"Now it's a blow for Phil Twyford, he's had that housing portfolio stripped from him," she said. "He hasn't been demoted though, he's kept his rank and he's picking up another portfolio (in economic development) as well but a sign that it just wasn't working - the Prime Minister saying it was simply too big for one person."

Mutch McKay said Ms Woods was "a safe pair of hands", but would have a hefty workload with keeping her Christchurch rejuvenation hat and Energy portfolio.

In the next few weeks she is expected to announce a reset on KiwiBuild, the Government's response to the housing crisis.

But Mutch McKay believes Ms Woods does have "the fire" to take on the role. "We saw an example of that yesterday when she got up actually and she was firing in the house ... you thought "yeah, this is a person who's had a little bit of a confidence boost and is hungry to get into it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay has the details of Jacinda Ardern’s Cabinet reshuffle. Source: 1 NEWS

"She is seen as that safe pair of hands and I think after the Christchurch terror attacks she proved to be calm in a crisis."

Despite National's reshuffle involving a change in finance spokesperson, the implications from the Government's changes yesterday would be far more wide reaching, Mutch McKay said.

"The Prime Minister framed it as a minor reshuffle, but as she is prone to perhaps trying to manage expectations, it ended up being reasonably big," she said. "Her version of minor and our version of minor is perhaps a little different."

Another big change was for Mr Faafoi who comes into Cabinet as an associate minister with the responsibility of public housing.

The former 1 NEWS journalist was previously a minister outside Cabinet. He will also hold onto his broadcasting portfolio.

But his promotion means there are now 14 out of 20 Cabinet ministers who are male - something Ms Ardern addressed yesterday at the post-Cabinet meeting by saying it wasn't good enough.

"Poto Williams has come in as a minister outside Cabinet so there are people there waiting in the wings," Mutch McKay said, "but for a Prime Minister who has been really big on this, it will be disappointing that it's only a third of women represented at that top table."

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ political editor unpacks what went down in yesterday’s reshuffle. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
2
Folau appeared on Sky last night as he prepares to take his former employer to the Fair Work Commission.
Rugby Australia slams Israel Folau's claim they offered to pay him to take down controversial social media post as 'completely untrue'
3
Veronica Pome’e landed in Auckland this morning and was greeted with a powhiri.
Sports Illustrated's first Polynesian plus-size model lands in New Zealand
4
Thankfully a 17-year-old was on hand to make the heart-stopping catch.
Watch: Dramatic footage shows Algerian teen saving toddler who plunged from second-floor apartment window
5
There are reports Gatland will replace Colin Cooper at the Chiefs, following his shock resignation yesterday.
Warren Gatland to coach Chiefs, but will miss 2021 season to lead Lions - report
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:03
In the past, winning pies have sometimes had a tenfold increase in sales.

Paua Pie or Malaysian Chicken? Two first-time Kiwi entrants compete in the 2019 pie awards

Owner destroys dogs involved in attack on North Canterbury woman
04:09
Seven Sharp’s Julian Lee went underground in the capital.

Witnessing the beginnings of a fatberg in Wellington’s increasingly clogged sewers
01:53
It found those in that category are twice as likely as heterosexuals to experience lasting depression, suicidal thoughts.

Queer people twice as likely to report depression, suicidal thoughts NZ study finds