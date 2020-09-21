TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern's group selfie at Massey University frustrates Covid-19 expert

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland University microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles says Jacinda Ardern's group selfie at Massey University last week was frustrating.

The Auckland University microbiologist says there's an expectation for everybody to follow Covid-19 rules. Source: Breakfast

She told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning there is an expectation for everybody to follow Covid-19 rules, even the Prime Minister. 

It comes after the Labour Party leader was snapped on Thursday at the university taking a selfie with those there to meet her.

Ardern is based in both Wellington and Auckland, but on the campaign trail will be travelling around the country meeting with supporters.

When asked if it frustrated her when seeing a photograph of Ardern in close contact with a group of people - none of whom were wearing masks - Wiles said "it really does".

watch the full interview
Health expert Siouxsie Wiles predicts Covid-19 restrictions to ease today, despite disturbing setback

"Try not to do those selfies. If you're gonna do those selfies wear a mask. Everybody needs to be wearing a mask," she warned. 

"I can understand the risks from this kind of activity are very low. People are sort of coming together and then disappearing again. But I would be expecting everybody to stick by the rules and also just to do the right things."

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
