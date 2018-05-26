 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jacinda Ardern's candid interview on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

share

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Prime Minister will make history when she gives birth next month but Jacinda Ardern admits she and partner Clarke Gayford have yet to figure out exactly how they will handle all the attention.

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.
Source: 1 NEWS
Jacinda Ardern spoke to 1 NEWS about how she will deal with the public scrutiny as a new mother.
Source: 1 NEWS

In a candid interview with 1 NEWS, Jacinda Ardern said she is very mindful of the high level of public interest in the new arrival but has a lot of other baby-related details on her mind.

"I'm sure everyone will forgive me for being a little more focused on getting through the actual birth," she said.

"But probably doing basic things like getting a car seat are probably a bit more of focus at the moment."

The 37-year-old will become the first New Zealand Prime Minister, and only the second leader in world politics, to give birth in office.

Ms Ardern said she and Mr Gayford are starting to think about how best to balance public interest with their family privacy.

She indicated that it is unlikely she would commit to exclusive magazine-style stories with her baby.

"I'm the one who's put myself into politics, so I'm the one that really should be wearing that front-facing role," Ms Ardern said.

"I try to minimise that [media exposure] for my wider family and that's the kind of wider thinking we'll be doing over the next wee while."

Public relations consultant Deborah Pead says the new parents could look at adopting an approach pioneered by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who release their own family photos.

"Kate and William have really set a new benchmark," Ms Pead said.

"They've managed to do it in a way where media and the public still feel satisfied but they've also managed to maintain their privacy."

A number of legal experts have told 1 NEWS that Ms Ardern's baby is entitled to privacy but say what constitutes a breach of privacy in a public place is currently 'open to interpretation.'

The Prime Minister is confident she and Mr Gayford will figure out how best to balance public interest with privacy.

She plans to be a 'hands-on' working mum and says that means the family will travel together a great deal.

"The fact that I will be quite active and hands-on means that we will be moving around as a family a lot together," Ms Ardern said.

"But we'll manage it and probably the people of New Zealand will help us manage it, too."

In the meantime, Ms Ardern plans to maintain her demanding schedule until her due date in mid-June.

Related

Politics

Nicole Bremner

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Man and heavily-pregnant woman involved in accident after collision with stag in Dunedin

00:15
2
Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win their third consecutive Champions League title.

Watch: Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick goal to secure historic Champions League title for Real Madrid

02:01
3
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Jacinda Ardern's candid interview on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'


03:39
4
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright has the latest weekend weather forecast.

A weekend to catch up on TV as weather deteriorates across the country


01:32
5
Students Against Dangerous Driving are campaigning to highlight the deadly trend of mobile use behind the wheel.

Kiwi students forfeit mobiles for 48 hours to fight 'endemic' and deadly car phone use

02:01
There is growing concern NZ companies still lack culpability for work-related deaths after Pike River and the CTV building collapse.

'Are you waiting for another disaster?' - Pressure mounts on Government to introduce corporate manslaughter law

A significant overhaul of the Crimes Act is expected late next year.

01:32
Students Against Dangerous Driving are campaigning to highlight the deadly trend of mobile use behind the wheel.

Kiwi students forfeit mobiles for 48 hours to fight 'endemic' and deadly car phone use

Students Against Dangerous Driving has organised a weekend campaign encouraging people to keep their eyes on the road, not their phones.

01:50
TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform

HEIHEI, the ad-free streaming platform aimed at Kiwi kids launches: 'a safe, online place where they can see themselves'

TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their brand new children’s media platform.

02:01
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Jacinda Ardern's candid interview on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister

The letter was sent on behalf of 13 department heads at the hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 