Jacinda Ardern's baby girl wrapped in shawl knitted by Clarke Gayford's mum, and blanket gifted by Ngāi Tahu

New details have emerged about Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's baby, including details about the first photo of the family which has been seen around the world.

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

The pair announced the news of the birth on Ms Ardern's Instagram just after 6pm last night. 1 NEWS' Political Editor Jessica Mutch has sent through new details about the happy family as they catch up on some much needed rest in hospital today.

Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford will be staying in the maternity ward at Auckland Hospital for one more night having moved there from the delivery suite, at about 8pm last night.

Like a lot of new dads, Mr Gayford stayed the night in the room. The ADHB says they encourage partners to stay.

The room is just a normal room in the maternity ward, however it is down the end of the corridor and is slightly more private.

As for what the baby was wearing in the photo that went around the world: A hat, knitted by a supporter.A baby shawl knitted by Clarke’s mum. Another blanket which can be seen, and which the baby is wrapped in today, is a gift from Ngāi Tahu.

The trio are expected to briefly address media on their way home before settling in for a stint away from the limelight - but Ms Ardern's office has now confirmed that won't be happening today.
 

Grant Robertson overjoyed for Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and their baby girl
Source: Breakfast

Jacinda Ardern's baby girl wrapped in shawl knitted by Clarke Gayford's mum, and blanket gifted by Ngāi Tahu

John Armstrong: There are moments in a country’s history which transcend the ordinary

Jacinda Ardern is the very embodiment of how a modern society seeks to unshackle women in order to harvest their potential contribution, our columnist writes.

02:11

New Zealand public have to wait a bit longer to meet Jacinda Ardern's 'very alert and one hungry baby'

As dozens of reporters and Kiwis wait, the PM, Clarke Gayford and their daughter won't make a public appearance until tomorrow at the earliest.

Police car generic.

Police rescue baby after man flees police in car following domestic incident in Porirua

The police arrived at an address in Cannons Creek just after 9am where a man was driving away and failed to stop for police.

00:54
'She maintains a great interest' - Jacinda Ardern meets the Queen and talks about New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Jacinda Ardern on birth of baby girl

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed to 1 NEWS that Ms Ardern received a private congratulatory message from her majesty.


 
