Jacinda Ardern's baby could share birthday with Prince William and Benazir Bhutto - the first PM to have child while in power

New Zealand's prime minister has arrived at hospital to give birth, leaving a nation holding its breath and the world watching.

Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford are at Auckland Hospital.
Jacinda Ardern's office this morning confirmed she had turned the reins over to her deputy, Winston Peters, after reaching the country's largest public hospital in Auckland about 6am.

The 37-year-old and her partner, television presenter Clarke Gayford, have not yet revealed the sex of the baby, who had been due on Sunday.

She's expected to briefly speak to reporters after the birth.

Jacinda Ardern spoke to 1 NEWS about how she will deal with the public scrutiny as a new mother.
News of the labour drew headlines in major publications and agencies around the world throughout the morning, as well as an outpouring of well wishes on social media and from parliamentary colleagues.

While Ms Ardern will become the first elected world leader to take maternity leave - and only the second to have a child while in office - she has played down the significant global attention she's received as a role model.

The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.
"I am able to do what I'm doing because I have enormous support around me and it makes me quite privileged," she said recently.

Determined to keep working until the day, Ms Ardern travelled until last week and has faced a stream of personal questions, parenting advice and media attention.

If the baby is born today, it will share a birthday with Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the only other elected leader to have a child while in power.

It's also Prince William's birthday.

The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".
The pregnancy news late last year came as a surprise to the Labour Party leader, who had to simultaneously deal with both intense negotiations to form a government and morning sickness.

Recently, she has been talking down her coming absence from politics, assuring her country it'll be business as usual during her six weeks off.

While her day-to-do duties will be handled by the polarising Mr Peters, Ms Ardern will still be on call for any major decisions.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the now acting prime minister Mr Peters, 73, called it a happy day and sent best wishes on behalf of the government.

Mr Gayford, 40, will be the child's primary carer after Ms Ardern returns to parliament.

00:14

The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

'It's a happy day' - Political leaders give well wishes to Jacinda Ardern who's in hospital to give birth to her first child

