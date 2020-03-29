Jacinda Ardern 'worries' about Kiwis mental health during lockdown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken to Instagram to spread the message about looking after your mental health during the lockdown.

Calling on psychologist Nigel Latta to help share the message, she posted that during the Covid-19 crisis she is concerned about the state of New Zealanders mental well-being.

"Amoungst all of the things we need to think about as we tackle Covid-19, including people's health and their livelihoods, I also worry about everyone's well-being and mental health."