Jacinda Ardern won't rule out working with Greens in forming of next Government

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has not ruled out working alongside the Green Party in the next Government.



Ardern today said she has spoken to Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson after the success of both parties in last night's General Election

Labour claimed a landslide win in the election with 49.1 per cent of votes to National’s 26.8 per cent.

The result means Ardern's party gains 64 seats to National's 35 seats, while the Greens pulled 7.6 per cent of the vote, equating to 10 seats.

"I've had a very brief conversation with James Shaw acknowledging the Green Party's success overnight as well, and of course I placed a call with Marama Davidson also," Ardern said one day after the election.

She said they will "speak again next week,"



Ardern would not rule them out of the formation of the next Government, which will be formed "in the next two to three weeks".

“You know, and everyone will have seen, that I have been a consensus builder, but I also need to work with the mandate that Labour has been given as well, and I have said to the Greens that I will talk to them next week," she said.