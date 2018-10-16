 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Jacinda Ardern won’t have any parenting advice for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Royalty

The Prime Minister said she will congratulate the expectant parents in person during their trip to New Zealand which starts later this month. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Paua
Four facing charges after massive illegal pāua bust
2
Missing Saudi journalist died during botched embassy interrogation, sources tell CNN
3
Todd is playing rugby in Japan but Steve Hansen says with him returning to the Crusaders, the NZR allowed him to make the cut.
'He's very in the mix for the World Cup' - Hansen admits requesting NZR board bend eligibility rules for Matt Todd
4
Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry took a trip to the English county.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce they're expecting their first baby
5
Seven Sharp’s Arrun Soma took a look in the Marlborough Sounds.
'I've got my man back' - Dad emotional as he gets back on track with estranged teen at Outward Bound course
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Fire generic

Person missing after Christchurch home destroyed by fire
04:04
Seven Sharp’s Arrun Soma took a look in the Marlborough Sounds.

'I've got my man back' - Dad emotional as he gets back on track with estranged teen at Outward Bound course
04:30
Hudson & Halls The Food of Love is written by Joanne Drayton.

Iconic Kiwi celebrity chef duo Hudson and Halls' story captured in new book
1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Benedict Collins give their opinions of the Acting Prime Minister who ran the country during Jacinda Ardern’s maternity leave.

Japan and NZ join forces to help Pacific

Judith Collins ‘deeply disappointed’ in Jami-Lee Ross as National prepares for caucus showdown

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

National's Judith Collins says leader Simon Bridges has her full support as he deals with the fallout of his claims renegade MP Jami-Lee Ross was behind the leak of his travel expenses.

A dramatic day yesterday saw Mr Ross take to Twitter, making a series of explosive allegations, before Mr Bridges went public with his belief, based on an investigation, that the Botany MP was behind the leak.

READ MORE: 'Impossible' for Jami-Lee Ross to stay in National Party after expenses leak saga, says 1 NEWS political editor

Mr Ross' future with the party could be decided today as the party meets in Wellington, with Mr Bridges saying yesterday suspension was an option.

READ MORE: John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker

Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him". Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Collins spoke with 1 NEWS at Auckland Airport today, as she prepared to fly to Wellington, and said she was disappointed with Mr Ross' behaviour.

"I'm absolutely supporting the leader," she said.

"I'm deeply disappointed and sad that Jami-Lee Ross behaved like that.

"Absolutely backing the leader."

At Wellington Airport, Michael Woodhouse also gave his backing to Mr Bridges.

Chris Bishop says Mr Ross has made it "pretty clear" with his tweets that he is no longer behaving like a member of the National team. 

Mr Seymour says everyone makes mistakes, and now it’s time to move on from the leaking scandal. Source: Breakfast

Background 

Mr Bridges said the report pointed to Mr Ross as sending an anonymous text that blew the lid on Mr Bridges' travel expenses, days before they were to be made public anyway.

The PWC report said it had not identified the leaker with certainty, however, "the evidence we have points to Mr Ross".

As the National Party leader was about to make the announcement yesterday, Mr Ross posted a number of tweets in which he said he had fallen out with Mr Bridges some months ago.

Mr Ross said in his tweets that he had become "expendable" and that Mr Bridges was about to "pin his leak inquiry on me".

"He can not find who the actual leak is," Mr Ross wrote.

The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year. Source: 1 NEWS

He claimed Mr Bridges was attempting to use contact with Mr Ross' local police area commander and a journalist he is friends with as evidence that he is "somehow involved".

"I have said they are unrelated - he does not wish to believe that. Some months ago I fell out with Simon. I have internally been questioning leadership decisions he was making, and his personal poll ratings which show he is becoming more and more unlikable in the public’s eyes."

Mr Ross then claimed he had recorded the National Party leader "discussing with me unlawful activity that he was involved in".

In his tweets Mr Ross added: "Working on his instruction, he asked me to do things with election donations that broke the law".

Mr Bridges denied all of Mr Ross' accusations and called Mr Ross' tweets "false comments".

"He would say those things, given the situation… I've released the report… and it speaks for itself."

Other National MPs have hit out at Mr Ross, meaning he is unlikely to find much support for his position.  

Judith Collins says National Party leader Simon Bridges has her support at this morning’s caucus meeting. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Jami-Lee Ross.
Watch live as Jami-Lee Ross speaks to media after levelling explosive allegations at National leader Simon Bridges
The Mongrel Mob member was shot dead last week.
Two senior Black Power members charged with murder over shooting death of Whanganui man in August
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
'Extraordinary', 'raw', 'deeply disappointed' - what National's MPs have to say about Simon Bridges' Jami-Lee Ross problem
The All Blacks first-five used a pole instead of goal posts as a target – and still nailed it.
Watch: Smiling assassin Damian McKenzie adds another tool to arsenal, nails goal-kicking with both feet
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?

Fate of National party's expenses leaker Jami-Lee Ross to be decided today at caucus showdown

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

The fate of accused National party leaker Jami-Lee Ross will be decided by his caucus colleagues today.

That's after yesterday's explosive revelations from National leader Simon Bridges, identifying the Botany MP as the leaker of a report about his travel expenses.

READ MORE: 'Impossible' for Jami-Lee Ross to stay in National Party after expenses leak saga, says 1 NEWS political editor

Mr Bridges said the report pointed to Mr Ross as sending an anonymous text. 

The PWC report said it had not identified the leaker with certainty, however, "the evidence we have points to Mr Ross". 

READ MORE: John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker

Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him". Source: 1 NEWS

As the National Party leader was about to make the announcement yesterday, Mr Ross posted a number of tweets in which he said he had fallen out with Mr Bridges some months ago.

The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Ross said in his tweets that he had become "expendable" and that Mr Bridges was about to "pin his leak inquiry on me".

"He can not find who the actual leak is," Mr Ross wrote.

He claimed Mr Bridges was attempting to use contact with Mr Ross' local police area commander and a journalist he is friends with as evidence that he is "somehow involved".

"I have said they are unrelated - he does not wish to believe that. Some months ago I fell out with Simon. I have internally been questioning leadership decisions he was making, and his personal poll ratings which show he is becoming more and more unlikable in the public’s eyes."

It comes after the National expenses leak report pointed the finger at MP Jami-Lee Ross. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Ross then claimed he had recorded the National Party leader "discussing with me unlawful activity that he was involved in".

In his tweets Mr Ross added: "Working on his instruction, he asked me to do things with election donations that broke the law".

Mr Bridges denied all of Mr Ross' accusations and called Mr Ross' tweets "false comments".

"He would say those things, given the situation… I've released the report… and it speaks for itself."

Other National MP's have hit out at Mr Ross, meaning he is unlikely to find much support for his position. 

Mr Ross’ fate appears sealed after a day of explosive revelations over the leaking of Simon Bridges’ travel expenses. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

A prince or princess? All you wanted to know about Harry and Meghan's looming arrival

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Kensington Palace said today that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child to be born in the spring of 2019. Here are answers to some questions about the baby-to-be.

WILL THE BABY EVER BE KING OR QUEEN?

It is very unlikely. Harry and Meghan's first child will be seventh in the line of succession for the throne when it is born next spring. The baby will be behind its grandfather, Prince Charles; its uncle, Prince William; its cousins, William's three children: George, Charlotte and five-month-old Prince Louis; and the baby's father, Prince Harry.

WILL THE BABY BE A PRINCE OR PRINCESS?

The baby will not automatically become a prince or princess, although it is possible that could happen if Queen Elizabeth II chooses to intervene.

Titles were limited by King George V in 1917 in a way that would exclude Harry's children unless the queen takes action. The baby will also not be entitled to the HRH designation, meaning "His royal highness" or "Her royal highness."

The children and grandchildren of the queen are made princes and princesses — that's why Harry has that title — but this doesn't apply to great-grandchildren.

The only exception, as expressed by the king in 1917, is for "the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales" — in this case, that would be Prince George, the first child born to William and Kate, the duchess of Cambridge.

The Royal Tour down under has officially begun. Source: 1 NEWS

The queen can intervene if she chooses to, as she did in the case of William's other children, but it is unclear if she will do so in Harry's case because his children will be farther from the line of succession.

WHAT WOULD BE THE BABY'S TITLE BE?

If it's a boy, he would likely be known as the earl of Dumbarton. A girl would likely be known as Lady Mountbatten-Windsor, with her first name inserted after lady. Since the baby is unlikely to become monarch, Harry and Meghan will have a fair amount of leeway when choosing the child's first name without having to worry too much about royal tradition.

WHAT CITIZENSHIP WILL THE BABY HAVE?

The baby will have British citizenship due to its father. Harry and Meghan would also be able to apply for US citizenship for the baby because Meghan is an American who lived in the US long enough for her child to qualify. It will be up to them to decide if they want to do so.

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry took a trip to the English county. Source: BBC

It might be awkward for a British royal to also seek a US passport, but the two countries are close allies and there is so much goodwill for Meghan that such a move might not be controversial.

Meghan herself is in the process of obtaining British citizenship. She has not said if she plans to give up her US passport when she becomes British, but British law does not require her to do so.

Kensington Palace announced the news that the latest royal baby will arrive in the northern spring. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Live stream: Breakfast

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand

Make sure you stay ahead of the latest news, both nationwide and internationally, from the 1 NEWS team. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand