Jacinda Ardern wishes New Zealanders 'peace' over the Christmas season after a 'tough year'

Jacinda Ardern has encouraged Kiwis to put down their devices and spend “quality” time with family and friends over the Christmas season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In her annual Christmas message to the country, Ms Ardern says she hopes for everyone to find “a bit of peace” after a tough year for New Zealand.

“If I have one wish for you this year, I hope that all of you, bar watching the message now are then putting down your devices, stepping away from social media and spending some quality time with family and friends.

“And as we go into what will be a big 2020, an election year 2020, I hope that everyone finds, you know a little bit of peace as we go into the next year after a pretty tough year for New Zealand.”

“I know for me, I’m going to be focused on just continuing the work that we have done this year, to keep going, to keep making progress on some of those big challenges,” she said.