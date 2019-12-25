TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern wishes New Zealanders 'peace' over the Christmas season after a 'tough year'

Source:  Twitter/@nzlabour

Jacinda Ardern has encouraged Kiwis to put down their devices and spend “quality” time with family and friends over the Christmas season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister urged Kiwis to put down their devices and spend time with their loved ones. Source: Twitter/@nzlabour

In her annual Christmas message to the country, Ms Ardern says she hopes for everyone to find “a bit of peace” after a tough year for New Zealand.

“If I have one wish for you this year, I hope that all of you, bar watching the message now are then putting down your devices, stepping away from social media and spending some quality time with family and friends.

“And as we go into what will be a big 2020, an election year 2020, I hope that everyone finds, you know a little bit of peace as we go into the next year after a pretty tough year for New Zealand.”

“I know for me, I’m going to be focused on just continuing the work that we have done this year, to keep going, to keep making progress on some of those big challenges,” she said.

“Til then though, Mere Kirihimete, Merry Christmas and happy New Year to you all.”

New Zealand
Wellington
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Swimmer who went missing at Northland beach this morning found dead
2
Public in Auckland and Northland asked to look out for orca tangled in crayfish line
3
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
4
Harry and Meghan release adorable 'electronic' Christmas card where baby Archie steals the limelight
5
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ōtara street sparkles for Christmas: 'Everyone is welcome here'

Flames engulf Canterbury pub in Christmas Eve blaze

Injuries of orca tangled in Whāngārei Harbour crayfish line likely to be incredibly painful
01:45

Christmas comes early as animals at Orana Wildlife Park wake up to treats and presents