 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Labour's Jacinda Ardern has convincingly won Mt Albert's by-election to replace David Shearer as the MP for the Auckland suburb.

Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.
Source: Breakfast

Ms Ardern's closest competition for the vacant seat, Green Party's Julie Genter, told 1 NEWS she had conceded and texted the Labour candidate to say "fantastic, well done, congratulations".

Mr Shearer announced his resignation from Parliament in December after he was chosen to head the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, forcing the by-election in Mount Albert which he held for Labour since 2009.

Thirteen candidates put their name forward for the vacant seat with those hoping to represent the area include Ms Genter, Geoff Simmons (The Opportunities Party) as well as independents Penny Bright and Peter Wakeman.

With the preliminary results counted by the electoral commission, Ms Ardern won with 10,000 votes.

Her next closest opponent, which happens to be Ms Genter, had 1,489.

Ms Ardern said she was "overwhelmed" by the result.

"This community has very high standards and I pledge to uphold those standards."

Of her new electorate, she added: "I want it noted that I have the best dumplings."

Labour Party leader Andrew Little told 1 NEWS the by-election was "always going to be a bit weird".

However, he says the 8500 majority result shows Labour is ready to fight the general election later this year.

"It's all on for September." 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
On his 100th Super Rugby appearance, Dagg allowed Whetu Douglas to score in Christchurch.

As It Happened: Unconvincing Crusaders squeeze season opening victory

00:30
2
New Zealand were able to restrict South Africa to 271 in the third ODI in Wellington.

As it happened: South Africa demolish Black Caps for 112 to take 2-1 series lead

00:42
3
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

00:29
4
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger couldn't be stopped as he latched onto a clever kick to run away and score.

Watch: The Bus is back! Julian Savea scores epic solo try against Sunwolves

00:26
5
The Hurricanes loosie scored twice in the first half as his side were too good for the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

As It Happened: Hurricanes introduce Sunwolves to the big time with Tokyo thrashing

00:42
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Ardern won by 8,500 votes and also received a congratulatory message from her closest competition in Greens' Julie Genter.

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ