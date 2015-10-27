Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Labour's Jacinda Ardern has convincingly won Mt Albert's by-election to replace David Shearer as the MP for the Auckland suburb.

Ms Ardern's closest competition for the vacant seat, Green Party's Julie Genter, told 1 NEWS she had conceded and texted the Labour candidate to say "fantastic, well done, congratulations".

Mr Shearer announced his resignation from Parliament in December after he was chosen to head the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, forcing the by-election in Mount Albert which he held for Labour since 2009.

Thirteen candidates put their name forward for the vacant seat with those hoping to represent the area include Ms Genter, Geoff Simmons (The Opportunities Party) as well as independents Penny Bright and Peter Wakeman.

With the preliminary results counted by the electoral commission, Ms Ardern won with 10,000 votes.

Her next closest opponent, which happens to be Ms Genter, had 1,489.

Ms Ardern said she was "overwhelmed" by the result.

"This community has very high standards and I pledge to uphold those standards."

Of her new electorate, she added: "I want it noted that I have the best dumplings."

Labour Party leader Andrew Little told 1 NEWS the by-election was "always going to be a bit weird".

However, he says the 8500 majority result shows Labour is ready to fight the general election later this year.