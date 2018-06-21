 

Jacinda Ardern wants to be treated like any other expectant mother after going into labour at Auckland Hospital

The wait for the birth of Jacinda Ardern's first baby after she went into labour at Auckland Hospital today continues.

The Prime Minister doesn't expect to be treated any differently to any other mum at the hospital.

1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner has the latest from outside the hospital.
Ms Ardern is in an end room of the maternity ward where there is less foot traffic.

Ms Ardern’s press staff says the prime minister expects no preferential treatment.

On average, 19 babies are born each day in Auckland Hospital with the average stay for a new mum of 2.3 days.

The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".
"That might give us an indication we've got a little bit of wait ahead," according to 1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner.

It has been confirmed earlier that Ms Ardern had gone into labour this morning with her and partner Clarke Gayford's first child.

The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.
Ms Ardern caused a flutter when she appeared to say 'her' in a radio interview.
Jacinda Ardern spoke to 1 NEWS about how she will deal with the public scrutiny as a new mother.

Jacinda Ardern's baby could share birthday with Prince William and Benazir Bhutto - the first PM to have child while in power
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into labour at Auckland Hospital

news

The nation waits as Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


Conroy Shum

Police find body believed to be that of missing Auckland man


Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: Who is the GOAT? Ronaldo strikes back against Messi

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's action.

Flooding in Northland closes State Highway 1 near Whangarei

There is a concern that vehicles may be swept into large drains on each side of the road.

Ms Ardern arrived at hospital early this morning with partner Clarke Gayford.

Handcuffs.

Twenty-two people arrested including some patched gang members in operation targeting methamphetamine in Northland

Police say those arrested will appear in court on a range of drug charges and other charges.


 
