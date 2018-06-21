Jacinda Ardern wants to be treated like any other expectant mother after going into labour at Auckland Hospital

The wait for the birth of Jacinda Ardern's first baby after she went into labour at Auckland Hospital today continues.

The Prime Minister doesn't expect to be treated any differently to any other mum at the hospital.

Ms Ardern is in an end room of the maternity ward where there is less foot traffic.

Ms Ardern’s press staff says the prime minister expects no preferential treatment.

On average, 19 babies are born each day in Auckland Hospital with the average stay for a new mum of 2.3 days.

"That might give us an indication we've got a little bit of wait ahead," according to 1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner.