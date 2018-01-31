 

Jacinda Ardern wants to 'leave a legacy of a stronger, fairer, kinder New Zealand'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has laid out the legacy she wants her government to leave, and some of the "significant challenges" that lie ahead.

The Prime Minister is highlighting more details of the Child Poverty Reduction plan.
In her first major speech of the year, Ms Ardern said the government's first 100 days plan had kick-started a process that would quickly rectify wrongs or policy imbalances.

It was also a "pretty damn good guide" to what was important to the government.

Ms Ardern ran through key policies in the plan and said that taken as a whole they showed where the government was going in the next few hundred days.

The United Nation's are urging Australia to accept the PM's offer to take 150 refugees.

Jacinda Ardern

"We are working to leave a legacy of a stronger, fairer, kinder New Zealand," she said.

The Bill was announced yesterday, now the PM is striving to get 100,000 children out of poverty in 10 years.
Ms Ardern promised her government was going to be open and accountable.

"We are facing some significant challenges, some of which we haven't seen past politicians speak openly to the public about," she said.

"Like our growing prison population, and in particular the high rates of Maori imprisonment.

"We must be a government that is transparent and open about the big challenges we must all tackle together."

She has also set a challenge for the Treasury.

"By budget 2019 I want New Zealand to be the first country to assess bids for budget spending against new measures that determine, not just how our spending will impact on GDP, but also on our natural, social, human and possibly cultural capital too," she said.

The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.
"It will no longer be good enough to say a policy is successful because it increases GDP."

Ms Ardern said she was deliberately not making a state of the nation speech, as National's leader Bill English did earlier today. 

Mr English spoke in a Wellington hotel, while Ms Ardern chose a community gathering in a church.

