Jacinda Ardern visits Hastings school as free lunch trial rolls out

The Prime Minister today visited one of the first schools to see the free lunch trial, saying she wanted every child in New Zealand learning on a full stomach. 

Today the children got pasta salad, chicken and fresh vegetables, and had Jacinda Ardern for company. Source: 1 NEWS

Thirty-one schools in Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty are the first to receive free lunches, with the programme extending to 120 schools by 2021. 

Jacinda Ardern went to Flaxmere Primary in Hawke’s Bay as the children were served pasta salad, chicken and fresh vegetables. 

"The kids were eating it pretty enthusiastically," she said. 

When asked how the lunch was, Ms Ardern admitted she wan't one of those who left with a full belly. 

"Typical me, I got a bit distracted so I actually didn’t end up eating anything other than the offerings from a couple of kids around me, which I thought was very generous," she explained. 

She said another principal told her that in "just two weeks they’ve seen the difference it’s made in children’s learning". 

"They’re learning about nutrition and that’s been matched with the lunches they’re receiving."

This morning, Kaitao Intermediate principal Phil Palfrey told TVNZ1's Breakfast he was "delighted with the behaviour of the children, with their attendance, and just their general attitude around the school".

Kaitoa Intermediate is one of 30 low decile schools taking part in the Government’s free lunch trial. Source: Breakfast

"It is significantly different, and I hope it continues for a very long time. We are very excited about it and really, really happy."

In April last year, the Government announced a free lunch trial programme to be rolled out across 30 schools for children in Years 1 to 8 from term one this year, aiming to feed up to 21,000 kids in 120 schools by 2021.

