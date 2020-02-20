Jacinda Ardern visits Hastings school as free lunch trial rolls out

The Prime Minister today visited one of the first schools to see the free lunch trial, saying she wanted every child in New Zealand learning on a full stomach.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thirty-one schools in Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty are the first to receive free lunches, with the programme extending to 120 schools by 2021.

Jacinda Ardern went to Flaxmere Primary in Hawke’s Bay as the children were served pasta salad, chicken and fresh vegetables.

"The kids were eating it pretty enthusiastically," she said.

When asked how the lunch was, Ms Ardern admitted she wan't one of those who left with a full belly.

"Typical me, I got a bit distracted so I actually didn’t end up eating anything other than the offerings from a couple of kids around me, which I thought was very generous," she explained.

She said another principal told her that in "just two weeks they’ve seen the difference it’s made in children’s learning".

"They’re learning about nutrition and that’s been matched with the lunches they’re receiving."

This morning, Kaitao Intermediate principal Phil Palfrey told TVNZ1's Breakfast he was "delighted with the behaviour of the children, with their attendance, and just their general attitude around the school".

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It is significantly different, and I hope it continues for a very long time. We are very excited about it and really, really happy."