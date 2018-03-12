 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's "very disturbed" to hear about allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct at a Coromandel summer camp the party hosted last month.

The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.
Source: 1 NEWS

Allegations emerged this afternoon that four teenage Labour members were sexually assaulted at the camp last month.

Ms Ardern was blindsided by the claims at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference late this afternoon but pledged to investigate.

She said she had attended the camp before the incidents took place and "none of that was apparent when I was there".

This evening the Prime Minister released a statement.

"I'm very disturbed to hear about the allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct that occurred at the Summer Camp."

"I expect young people, and indeed anyone, attending our camps can do so knowing the environment is safe," Ms Ardern said. 

"I've sought assurances that everything is being done to support the complainants. I've also asked the party to take every step possible to ensure that our events are safe for everyone who attends in the future.

"I understand this work is already underway, and started as soon as the complaints were received," she said.

Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark confirmed this afternoon that a party member was sent home from a youth camp for "bad behaviour".

Ms Warren-Clark gave a speech on feminism on the Sunday morning of the weekend camp.

The Prime Minister says she'll investigate "because that is not the behaviour that I would expect of any Labour function".
Source: 1 NEWS

The alcohol-fuelled sexual misconduct and harassment was reported to have occurred the evening before.

Ms Warren-Clark said she was aware there was a "boozy evening" and an attendee was sent home, but she only learned details of the allegations this afternoon.

She said she was "shocked and very disappointed" and the party had a "zero-tolerance" policy on sexual harassment.

1 NEWS understands that complaints were not laid with the police following the incidents.

In a statement this evening, Labour Party General Secretary Andrew Kirton said the party is "extremely disappointed".

"The Labour Party is extremely disappointed that young people attending the Young Labour camp were exposed to highly inappropriate behavior by an individual who was also at the event," Mr Kirton says.

"We are extremely disappointed that an incident like this happened at a Labour event and we are working to make sure those involved receive any support they need. We are deeply sorry for the distress that's been caused. It shouldn't have happened."

Mr Kirton says an external review of its policies and procedures involving alcohol has been initiated.

He say says professional support has been offered to those involved.

Excessive alcohol consumption at event

Mr Kirton further told 1 NEWS apart from Young Labour secretary Tess Macintyre, there were three other people overseeing the social event.

The Labour Party have contacted the victims telling them they would have the party's full support if they report the behaviour they experienced to police, but they won't be laying a complaint on their behalf.

Andrew Kirton said people brought their own alcohol to the event at the holiday camp.

He said he believes there was excessive alcohol consumption at the event.

"We need to seriously look at the role alcohol plays in events," he said.

He said a separate room was organised for those drinking alcohol and the allegation there was underage drinking is part of the party's investigation.

The Young Labour event organisers told Mr Kirton preventative measures including responses to 16 different situations, a welfare team, sober drivers and event organisers were in place.

"I'm totally gutted by it. It's totally distressing to everyone involved and we are working with an external organisation to review operations across the party including a review of the party's preventative measures at events."



Related

Politics

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

2

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

3

Driver dies in collision with cattle truck near Rotorua

01:28
4
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

5
Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

02:02
1 NEWS reporter Jess Cartwright joined the NIWA scientists for the flight.

Scientists take to the air to survey ice and snow of South Island's shrinking glaciers

"It's quite a mad year for glaciers," Glaciologist Trevor Chinn told 1 NEWS.

01:28
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

Allegations emerged this afternoon that four teenage Labour members were sexually assaulted at the Coromandel camp last month.

Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

Carmen Yanko, 53, died after two men fleeing police crashed their car into hers in the early hours of yesterday morning near Nelson.

00:21
Shop owner's on the North Island's East Coast aren't taking any chances as the bad weather sets in.

Gisborne warned to prepare for high winds and flooding as ex-Cylone Hola moves in

The wild weather will be short-lived as the fast moving cyclone heads out to sea.

01:13
The cops gave chase in a sluggish motorboat making for a slow speed chase near Tauranga this morning.

Watch: Witness tells of police chase after man jumps into river from burning car and is pursued by cops who 'commandeered an old wooden motorboat'

The incident played out near Tauranga this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 