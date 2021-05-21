TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before July

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will be vaccinated against Covid-19 "soon", saying she intends to get it done prior to the general rollout beginning in July. 

The PM intends to get her Pfizer vaccine before the rollout to the general public begins. Source: 1 NEWS

Already, Ministers Chris Hipkins, Ayesha Verrall and Andrew Little, as well as ACT's David Seymour and Brooke van Velden have received either their first dose, or are fully vaccinated. 

Ardern today said she would get hers "soon". 

"What I've constantly been mindful of is balancing out the need to prioritise those who are most vulnerable or who are most exposed, but also demonstrating I consider it a priority and to be safe," Ardern said. 

She would get hers before the general rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, "certainly before July". 

