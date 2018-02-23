Jacinda Ardern urges solo mums to 'stay ambitious' while out promoting new Provincial Growth Fund

Jacinda Ardern took some time out whilst promoting the government's $3 billion Provincial Growth Fund in Gisborne today to talk to a mummy blogger about staying ambitious whilst being a mother.

Happy to answer the bloggers question she said solo mums are the real heroes.

The PM also had a moment to apologise to Regional Development Minister Shane Jones on behalf of her partner Clarke Gayford who did not follow through on the promise of freshly caught fish for him.

It wasn't all light banter as the pair discussed what the new fund would mean for the area and more specifically, the fishing industry in Gisborne.