Jacinda Ardern urges public to dismiss rumours circulating around coronavirus

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is urging the public to dismiss rumours around the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic as infections multiply around the world.

The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand rose to 28 today, with eight new cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health this afternoon.

Ms Ardern said it was not unique to New Zealand "in the midst of what is a global issue, as you would expect there are a number of rumours that circulate".

Ms Ardern said she could not individually dismiss "every single rumour I see on social media, as tempted as I might be".

"It adds to the anxiety people feel. The last thing we want is anxiety based on misinformation."

Instead, she said public should trust the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and the Ministry of Health.

"We will share with you the most up to date information, daily.