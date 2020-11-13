Jacinda Ardern urges equal access to Covid-19 vaccines at world forum

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has addressed the mostly virtual Paris Peace Forum in a pre-recorded message.

Heads of state and other global agencies are calling for a united response to the Covid-19 pandemic and joined in condemning recent terrorist attacks in Europe.

Ardern urged that people around the world have equal access to any Covid-19 vaccines, after recent progress with Pfizer jab this week.

"We must tackle the Covid-19 pandemic together with determination, good science and policy, develop and distribute a vaccine on an equitable basis," she said.

"We must commit to a sustainable economic recovery that protects the most vulnerable, creates decent jobs, rejects trade protectionism and maintains well-functioning supply chains and open markets."