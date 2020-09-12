Jacinda Ardern twice as likely to evoke feelings of hope than Judith Collins among adults - survey

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is twice as likely to make adults feel hopeful than National leader Judith Collins, according to survey results released today.

Horizon Research survey results from August 2020. Source: Supplied

Horizon Research polled 1294 adults during the second lockdown in August and found Ardern is more likely to make respondents feel hopeful, proud, comfortable and pleased than Collins. Forty-six per cent of all respondents said Ardern made them feel hopeful, while 24 per cent said Collins made them feel hopeful.

Meanwhile, respondents were more likely to feel angry, afraid, nervous, disappointed, and disgusted toward Collins than Ardern.

Among respondents who were both registered and said they would vote, 27 per cent of respondents said Collins made them feel hopeful, primarily those who said they intended to vote for the National, New Conservative and ACT in the upcoming election.

Among those intending to vote Labour, five per cent said she evoked feelings of hope. The figure dropped to one per cent among respondents intending to vote for the Greens.

Former party leader Simon Bridges was more likely to make adults feel hopeful and proud when comparing August data on Collins to January data on Bridges.

Ardern also saw her scores for evoking pride and hope increase from January.

Horizon Research survey results comparing August 2020 data for Judith Collins and January 2020 data for Simon Bridges. Source: Supplied

Respondents were surveyed online between August 20 and 25, while Auckland was in Alert Level 3 lockdown and the rest of the country was under Level 2 restrictions.

In separate questions, Horizon asked people to rate the feelings evoked by both leaders, with the order of the feelings evoked presented randomly. Questions were also randomised to produce 50 per cent of respondents seeing the question about Collins first, and the other 50 per cent seeing the question about Ardern first.

The survey was weighted by age, gender, personal income, highest education level, employment status and party vote at the 2017 election.