Jacinda Ardern turns her to do list into a work of art for charity fundraiser

A collection of familiar faces have tried their hand at art, with the Prime Minister getting on board to help out a charity with a tongue in cheek outline of her to do list.

Source: Parent to Parent/1 NEWS

A spokesperson from Parent to Parent told 1 NEWS the organisation wrote to an employee of Jacinda Ardern, who said she would love to be involved.

Ms Ardern's piece, titled: To Do List, has reached $2,010 as at 1.40pm today. On her To Do List, "Everything".

The artworks were put up for auction last Monday. They will end on Thursday.

TVNZ1's Breakfast host Jack Tame was among the artists to have donated their work, which also included television personality Suzanne Paul, celebrity chef Jax Hamilton, psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank and former MP Nandor Tanczo.

Tame's piece, titled: Do they?, has the words, "No One Buys Abstract Art" written on it.

"The creative process was surprisingly difficult. I used the wrong sort of paint, and couldn't get it to dry for the life of me. But having channelled my inner McCahon [New Zealand painter Colin McCahon] I managed to fill out the canvas," his description says on the TradeMe auction.

The inspiration for the artwork was left completely up to the artists, with a bit of advice given about what they may like to create.

It is the second year Parent to Parent have run the fundraiser. The charity helps the families with children with disabilities.