Jacinda Ardern tests negative for Covid-19

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested negative for Covid-19 after picking up a winter illness.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Source: Getty

Ardern took a Covid test this morning.

1 NEWS understands Ardern is suffering the consequences of having a child that goes to day care and has picked up the seasonal sniffle.

She is working from Premier House today and will join Government meetings via Zoom.

But, as a result she won’t be at caucus or in the House today.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson filled in for Ardern during question time in Parliament.

Her illness comes as Parliament resumed this week after a two-week recess.