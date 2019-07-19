TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern temporarily stranded in Australia after air force 757 breaks down, again

Jacinda Ardern has been left temporarily stranded in Australia after the New Zealand Defence Force plane set to take the Prime Minister and media home from Melbourne broke down.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told 1 NEWS the Boeing 757 would not be serviceable this evening.

Ms Ardern was in Melbourne for a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrision, accompanied by a media contingent.

Jacinda Ardern met with Scott Morrison today as she wrapped up her trip to Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

A spokesperson for the NZDF said a technical issue forced the cancellation of the flight.

“During pre-flight checks the aircraft suffered a failure of its air data computer, which is an essential part of its flight management system," the spokesperson said. 

“A replacement part is being flown to Australia and it is expected the repair will be made tomorrow.”

John Key will spend the night in Townsville while a new plane is flown out to meet him and his delegation. Source: 1 NEWS

There were questions whether the plane would be taking the Prime Minister to Melbourne earlier this week, but it was cleared to fly.

Sir John Key was in a similar position in 2016 in Townsville, Queensland, where a 757 broke down.

The Prime Minister is set to instead fly commercial, according to RNZ.

Jacinda Ardern was set to fly home on the aircraft this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS
