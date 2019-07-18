Jacinda Ardern tells Aussie investors 'New Zealand is open for business'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been spreading the message that New Zealand is open for business on her visit to Melbourne today.

The long-planned trip to Australia was postponed because of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Among the Prime Minister's stops today was an address Australian investors.

"We are encouraging investment that will contribute to New Zealand's economy, the growth of jobs and overall the kind of investment that will grow our wellbeing," she said.

Trouble with Australian bank ANZ hit headlines recently. And a stalled $3.5 billion sale of Australian-owned New Zealand life insurance company AMP is also raising eyebrows.

The PM said she didn't notice any chill factor, though.

"All I heard was huge enthusiasm for the opportunities, the entrepreneurship, the innovation in New Zealand. So I see no sign of that," Ms Ardern told reporters.

But it's the second wave of changes to New Zealand's Overseas Investment Act that's got Australian businesses worried.

The changes include a "national interest test" where overseas investors will need to prove how their projects will benefit New Zealand in particular areas such as employment and the environment.

"New Zealand is unusual in that fact that we don't have such a test. Australia does, other counterparts - Canada, for instance, does. And we think it's high time that we do as well," Ms Ardern said.

Away from business, the glitz of the trip so far was provided by a visit to the state governor's mansion.

Trade with Victoria tops $5.5 billion, but the Prime Minister got a message from the state's business leaders.

"One of the challenges they identified for us is actually that we have great ideas, we are not always good at selling them, that there's a confidence gap," Ms Ardern said.

Nick Crocker of Bluebird Ventures said: "Tall poppy syndrome is really New Zealand. But we're coming in to fertilise tall poppies to grow as tall as they can."

It's expected the economy, plus issues of deportation of New Zealanders from Australia and citizenship for Kiwis living there, will be on the agenda when Jacinda Ardern meets with her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison tomorrow.