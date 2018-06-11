Jacinda Ardern takes a dig at Aussie media in apparent nod to Barnaby Joyce's privacy woes

In an apparent nod to Barnaby Joyce's privacy woes, New Zealand's Prime Minister has taken a dig at Australia's media.

Holding what may be her last press conference in Wellington before she gives birth, Jacinda Ardern today fielded questions about her privacy expectations.

"I certainly understand the curiosity that will exist, I do ... So we're trying to find good ways to [share the news] whilst also balancing the fact we hope to have a bit of quiet time together as a family too," she told reporters.

"Let's just say I hope we don't find ourselves in a situation where New Zealand media follows Australian media."

Embattled former Australian Nationals leader Mr Joyce has ramped up calls for more stringent privacy laws to keep away paparazzi after arguing with a photographer he claims was "hiding in the bushes" outside a church on Sunday. The incident came a week after Mr Joyce gave a $A150,000 television interview.

Mr Joyce denies the photographer's claims he had shaped up to throw a punch at the man.

Mr Joyce said he accepted public figures would get media attention, but laws needed to be changed to protect people like his partner Vikki Campion and the couple's baby son Sebastian from paparazzi.

"These people have the capacity to destroy someone's life," Mr Joyce told the Seven Network today.

He said Ms Campion, his former media adviser, had been harassed for months after it was revealed in February that Mr Joyce was having an affair with Ms Campion, who was pregnant with their child.

"Private individuals, kids especially, should have greater protections than what they've got. They haven't got any," Mr Joyce said.

Meanwhile, Ms Ardern also announced she is leaving Wellington, and will be working from near her chosen hospital in Auckland for the rest of the week.

While determined to work until she gets to the birthing unit - her due date is Sunday - Ms Ardern said she felt travelling was now tempting fate.

"It makes a little bit more sense for me to be grounded in one place from now on," she said.

Asked how the selection of a baby name was going, she replied: "terribly".