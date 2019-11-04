TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern taken aback by unusual agriculture request involving sheep placenta

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Farming
Politics

The Prime Minister appeared to have been taken aback at an unusual request for agricultural help during her bilateral with her Thailand counterpart overnight.

Jacinda Ardern is in Bangkok for the East Asia Summit where world leaders are gathering to discuss nuclear weapons, online extremism and the ongoing US-China trade war.

But there was something else on the agenda for Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, namely sheep's placenta.

In translated words from Mr Chan-o-cha, he said "New Zealand is a leader in this area [agriculture] as shown by it's products which have received renown around the world, such as kiwis, dairy products and sheep's placenta cream and we want to add value to our own agriculture products".

Ms Ardern is seen nodding and laughing at the statement.

Asked about the request by media after the meeting, Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said, "you'll obviously know I don't use it, but obviously it is a market opportunity and it's one more opportunity for the sheep industry".

Ms Ardern, who is only in Bangkok for about 36 hours for the summit, has packed in a gala dinner, a business speech, an important trade meeting and meetings with several world leaders.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Damien O’Connor were asked about the unusual product request at the East Asia Summit in Bangkok. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Farming
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Richie McCaw, Sir Graham Henry inducted to Hall of Fame as TJ Perenara, Ruby Tui win World Rugby Awards
2
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
3
Tonga fans parade through central Auckland, dance on public transport after win over Kangaroos
4
Shane Jones' comments about NZ Indian community 'not the position' of Labour, Jacinda Ardern says
5
England players and fans blasted for post-match actions after losing RWC final
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Four motorcyclists, one cyclist die on New Zealand roads over the weekend

Two motorcyclists die in crash on Christchurch's Port Hills

Man missing from Mid-Canterbury town for two days found safe
02:19

Good Sorts: 90-year-old Brian Devlin has been knitting for youngsters for 60 years