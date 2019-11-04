Jacinda Ardern taken aback by unusual agriculture request involving sheep placenta

The Prime Minister appeared to have been taken aback at an unusual request for agricultural help during her bilateral with her Thailand counterpart overnight.

Jacinda Ardern is in Bangkok for the East Asia Summit where world leaders are gathering to discuss nuclear weapons, online extremism and the ongoing US-China trade war.

But there was something else on the agenda for Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, namely sheep's placenta.

In translated words from Mr Chan-o-cha, he said "New Zealand is a leader in this area [agriculture] as shown by it's products which have received renown around the world, such as kiwis, dairy products and sheep's placenta cream and we want to add value to our own agriculture products".

Ms Ardern is seen nodding and laughing at the statement.

Asked about the request by media after the meeting, Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said, "you'll obviously know I don't use it, but obviously it is a market opportunity and it's one more opportunity for the sheep industry".