Jacinda Ardern suggests hosting 'politics bootcamp' for Muslim women aspiring to leadership

Jacinda Ardern has agreed to organise a 'politics bootcamp' for Muslim women who want to move into local or central government politics.

Her comments came as she spoke at the Women's Council of New Zealand annual conference in Māngere, South Auckland today.

During a question and answer time, an Auckland Council staffer asked how women could "rise as leaders" in an environment where racism and challenges abound.

"In your view, can we beat the odds and get there where you all are?" the woman asked Ms Ardern.

The prime minister then asked the audience who else aspired to a career in politics.

With a large show of hands, Ms Ardern then mooted the idea of a political forum for women.

"I would love for us to create a forum where we can spend some time together, as politicians and women with those who are interested in taking on leadership roles," she said.

The idea was met with applause from the crowd as Ms Arden continued to brainstorm the event.

"I will be there and we can have this conversation," she said.

"It would be wonderful, so let’s be practical and start politics bootcamp."

The prime minister spoke at the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand annual conference in Māngere today. Source: 1 NEWS
