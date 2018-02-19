Jacinda Ardern 'strongly hopes' to release full text of revised TPP deal this week

The government is set to release its report into the impact of the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership deal and is crossing its fingers it'll also be able to show the public the full text as well.

The deal's 11 member countries, including New Zealand, are expected to sign the tweaked agreement - now called comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific partnership (CPTPP) - on March 8 in Chile.

The agreement was renegotiated after the United States withdrew. Its exact wording has yet to be released.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern now says the government will on Wednesday release a report detailing the effects of the agreement on New Zealand.

"It is also our hope, our strong hope, that we will be in a position to release the text of the agreement at that time also," she said.

Ms Ardern said the government had been frustrated over delays in the release due to disputes about translations between some parties.

"We have been urging all parties to reach agreement because of our strong desire to be absolutely transparent," she told reporters today.

The deal was a major policy goal for the previous National government, while the Labour Party attempted to renegotiate some of its more controversial elements in November.

The changes included: full protection for Pharmac, a significant narrowing of a highly controversial element that allowed companies to sue governments over policies and dropping an extension to copyright lengths, according to New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.