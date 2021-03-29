TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern 'still laughing' after being greeted by Air NZ passenger wearing her face on mask

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is "still laughing" after being greeted by an amusing sight while catching a flight this morning - her own face.

A passenger wearing a face mask with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's face. Source: Instagram / Jacinda Ardern

The Prime Minister was on an Air New Zealand flight when the woman seated in front of her, wearing a face mask with the her smiling face on it, turned around.

Ardern shared the experience on Instagram today, saying, "when the person in front of you on the plane turns around to say good morning ... still laughing".

Face coverings are required for all passengers on planes and public transport under Alert Level 1.

New Zealand
Politics
