TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern on Spitting Image puppet appearance - ‘I was surprised by the emphasis on the ginger crunch’

Source:  1 NEWS

Labour's Jacinda Ardern says she was surprised by the emphasis on ginger crunches during a satirical impression of her on a UK TV show.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ardern said she was pleased she stopped daughter Neve watching the entire segment. Source: 1 NEWS

Spitting Image pokes fun at Ardern's elimination approach to Covid-19, depicting her as Mary Poppins before she beheads a man who coughs in the street.

Originally airing in the 80s, the new series has a more global focus with depictions of Donald Trump and Prince Harry.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Appearing as Mary Poppins, the show pokes fun at Ardern's elimination approach to Covid-19. Source: Spitting Image

However, Ardern has become the latest victim to the controversial show's comedy, with her character singing "super-Kiwi-socialistic extra-nice Jacinda".

As well as Covid-19, the skit also looked at her work to ban semi-automatic weapons and increase the living wage.

Ardern was asked about it during today's press conference where she revealed Auckland would move to Alert Level 1 later this week.

UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'

"I am familiar with the show, I have seen past pieces of it, over a number of years I believe it's been very popular in the UK, and so yes, I've seen it. 

"I'm glad I whipped Neve away from watching it just in time near the end there.

"I was surprised by the emphasis on the ginger crunch." 

New Zealand
Politics
Television
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
2
Auckland to join rest of NZ at Covid-19 Alert Level 1 at 11.59pm on Wednesday
3
Ian Foster reveals All Black 'barged in' to room, declared 'I'm not playing at Christmas'
4
Judith Collins: Ninety-day trials could help businesses give people of 'different ethnicity' a chance
5
Child in stroller critically injured after incident involving vehicle in Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:50

Auckland to join rest of NZ at Covid-19 Alert Level 1 at 11.59pm on Wednesday

Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveals whether Auckland will move down to Alert Level 1 this week

One new case of Covid-19 reported today, in managed isolation

Tally of UK Covid-19 infections soar after error in 'world-beating' track and trace system