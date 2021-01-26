TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern to speak about Australia border suspension this afternoon

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak about Australia's temporary halt to quarantine-free travel for New Zealanders at her first post-Cabinet news conference of the year.

Australia’s closed the trans-Tasman travel bubble for at least 72 hours after the new Covid-19 community case in Northland. Source: Breakfast

TVNZ 1 will break into programming at 3pm to carry the news conference, which will also be screened at 1news.co.nz and on the 1 NEWS Facebook page

Australia announced yesterday afternoon it was ending quarantine-free travel for people travelling from New Zealand for 72 hours, in response to a new case of Covid-19 in the community.

Anyone who arrived in Australia from New Zealand since January 14 is asked to get a Covid-19 test and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

A 56-year-old woman tested positive after leaving managed isolation.

She had tested negative twice at her central Auckland hotel, but it's believed she contracted the South African variant of the virus from someone housed nearby.

The woman visited dozens of retail outlets in the southern Northland region before falling ill and testing positive. 

A number of flights have already been cancelled in response to what Australia says was a precautionary measure. 

