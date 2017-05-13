 

Jacinda Ardern slams ACT's view on child benefit as 'ill informed and offensive'

Labour's Deputy Leader Jacinda Ardern has hit back at the ACT party's stance on low-income families and children. 

About 400 party faithful packed into Te Papa to hear Jacinda Ardern make her first big speech as deputy leader.

In a statement Ardern defended Labour's baby benefit policy saying "the idea that tax credits targeting the period of a child's life where it is most difficult for families to juggle care and work somehow contributes to child abuse is not only offensive, it is wrong".

The deputy leader of ACT defended her stance that parents should wait until they have enough money before having children but said that "plenty of low income families "make a good fist" of having kids. 

David Seymour says welfare like Labour’s baby policy is "destroying our country".
Beth Houlbrooke said on Facebook that "parents who cannot afford to have children should not be having them".

The statement was in response to Labour's promise of $60 a week for the first three years of a child's life to families in middle and low income families. 

Speaking to Radio New Zealand the Ms Houlbrooke called it "vote grabbing behaviour by Labour" and said there is "no rush to have children". 

She said the extra benefit could result in people having children to earn the benefit and asked, "What's going to happen at the end of the three years?"

Ms Houlbrooke said she knew plenty of people who waited "till their late thirties or early forties" before having kids. 

