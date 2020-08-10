Jacinda Ardern shuts down idea of deal with NZ First for Northland seat

A deal between New Zealand First and Labour for the Northland seat is not “on the table”, says Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, despite Shane Jones’ poor poll results over the weekend.

In a Q+A Colmar Brunton Poll released yesterday New Zealand First MP Shane Jones secured a distant third for support in the Northland electorate on 15%, behind National’s Matt King on 46% and Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime on 31%.

Winning the Northland seat could make all the difference for NZ First come September’s election, with the party registering just 2.0% support in the most recent 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Ms Ardern says there has been no talk of a deal between the coalition partners, and is throwing her full support behind Labour candidate Willow-Jean Prime.

“The suggestion that we do a deal implies there’s been a conversation … it’s just not something that's on the table for either parties,” Ms ardern told TVNZ 1’s Breakfast.

“At this point, and as I’ve said many times before, we’re campaigning for Labour in that seat."

She says Ms Prime has “consistently” had her full support.

“Our view is that we need to keep working really hard on that seat.

“As you’ll see in that race that it is looking very interesting between National and Labour.”

Support for both National and Labour in the Northland electorate has surged since the 2017 election when Mr King gained 38% and Ms Prime received 21.4% of the electorate vote.