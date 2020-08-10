TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern shuts down idea of deal with NZ First for Northland seat

Source:  1 NEWS

A deal between New Zealand First and Labour for the Northland seat is not “on the table”, says Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, despite Shane Jones’ poor poll results over the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The party leader says Labour candidate Willow-Jean Prime has “consistently” had her full support. Source: Breakfast

In a Q+A Colmar Brunton Poll released yesterday New Zealand First MP Shane Jones secured a distant third for support in the Northland electorate on 15%, behind National’s Matt King on 46% and Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime on 31%.

Winning the Northland seat could make all the difference for NZ First come September’s election, with the party registering just 2.0% support in the most recent 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Ms Ardern says there has been no talk of a deal between the coalition partners, and is throwing her full support behind Labour candidate Willow-Jean Prime.

READ MORE
Q+A poll sees NZ First’s Shane Jones in third place for crucial Northland seat

“The suggestion that we do a deal implies there’s been a conversation … it’s just not something that's on the table for either parties,” Ms ardern told TVNZ 1’s Breakfast.

“At this point, and as I’ve said many times before, we’re campaigning for Labour in that seat."

She says Ms Prime has “consistently” had her full support.

“Our view is that we need to keep working really hard on that seat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Candidates from multiple parties are looking to woo voters. Source: Q+A

“As you’ll see in that race that it is looking very interesting between National and Labour.”

Support for both National and Labour in the Northland electorate has surged since the 2017 election when Mr King gained 38% and Ms Prime received 21.4% of the electorate vote.

In response to the poll, Mr Jones told TVNZ 1's Q+A he needed to get the "political jackhammer" out, with his message to Northlanders that if they wanted to get NZ First back into Parliament they should vote for him or the party.

New Zealand
Politics
Northland
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Raw video: Sparks fly as stolen car missing one wheel chased through Napier by police
2
Any tax increases planned by Labour will be revealed 'early on' in election campaign, Ardern says
3
'Significant milestone' - New Zealand hits 100 days without community transmission
4
New Zealand's teens are binge drinking less, research finds
5
Now more Covid-19 cases in US than people in NZ – and deaths higher than population of Hamilton
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
09:03

Any tax increases planned by Labour will be revealed 'early on' in election campaign, Ardern says
08:00

Demand for food parcels in Auckland surges 175% during Covid-19 crisis
05:08

Spending up, savings down for 18 to 34-year-olds following lockdown, report finds

Morning Briefing August 10: NZ First brushes off disastrous poll as politicians clamber for votes