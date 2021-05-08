Jacinda Ardern shows off special Mother's Day card from daughter Neve

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has celebrated Mother's Day and "all the people who have the role of 'mum' in someone's life" with a special card she received from her toddler Neve.

A card featuring a flower Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received from her daughter Neve. Source: Instagram / Jacinda Ardern

Ardern took to Instagram to show off the handmade card featuring a flower made from a popsicle stick and bottle caps covered in glitter.

She also revealed her two-year-old daughter's favourite activity: The water park.

"To all the people who have the role of ‘mum’ in someone’s life, I hope you too experience the genuine love and appreciation that it is to be held up alongside the local playground with sprinklers (my toddlers current favourite thing ... even though it’s May)," she wrote.

A card Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received from her daughter Neve. Source: Instagram / Jacinda Ardern