Jacinda Ardern shares VE Day address marking 75 years since end of WWII - 'NZ remembers you'

Today New Zealand marks VE (Victory in Europe) Day, the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

In Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's address, she said the day signalled the end of "almost six terrible years of brutal fighting between the Allies and Nazi Germany".

"While war would continue to rage in the Pacific through to August of 1945, VE Day still gave welcome pause for celebration."

It was in the afternoon on May 7, 1945 (in New Zealand), when Germany formally surrendered. However, New Zealand's Prime Minister Walter Nash pushed celebrations back until an announcement of peace by British PM Winston Churchill at 1am on May 9, NZT.

"On 9 May... New Zealanders were woken by bells and sirens, around the country there were bands parading, community sing songs, thanksgiving services, bonfires and victory balls," Ms Ardern said.

"While the few days of celebrations provided a welcome reprieve, the brutal realities of war were never far away."

Ms Ardern said as more concentration camps were liberated across Europe, they "laid bare unimaginable horrors".

Fifty million people had lost their lives worldwide.

"New Zealand was involved for all but three of 2179 days of the war... 11,625 New Zealanders paid with their lives, and many more continued to feel the lingering impacts of war long after the guns fell silent."

Ms Ardern said today is a chance to remember the heroism and sacrifice shown by veterans.

"New Zealand remembers you are the ones who answered your country's call. We honour your service and the sacrifice of your comrades who never came home.

"At a time where the world is still besieged by conflict and as we face a pandemic such as we have not seen in our lifetimes, let us remember again the courage and commitment shown by all New Zealanders who stood against tyranny in the Second World War.

"In their honour, let Aotearoa be a place where we continue to strive for values of peace and compassion, here and on the world stage."

In Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy's address, she called New Zealand's part in the war a "six year marathon of courage, sacrifice and endurance".

"Seventy-five years on from VE day, let us remember the 140,000 brave New Zealand men and women who served overseas.

"Today, we remember too those who kept the home fires burning here in Aotearoa, producing the food supplies, on which the United Kingdom depended, and enduring the impact of rationing.

"Let us also remember the New Zealanders who came to our country as refugees from the horror of the Nazi regime and the difficult adjustment many of them had to make in an environment of doubt and suspicion."

Dame Patsy said VE Day would always be remembered with "mingled emotion".