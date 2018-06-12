 

Jacinda Ardern shares picture of weekly 'highlight' one day before her first baby is due

One day out from her due date Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared one of her weekly highlights in an Instagram post.

The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern shared a picture of some light weekend reading she has to do, pointing out the hidden treat contained within one of her bags.

"Even though this is the usual weekend bag of reading and papers, I never get tired of the section dedicated to children’s letters that have arrived that week.

"Total highlight!" the caption reads.

The Prime Minister is due to give birth tomorrow and the gender and name of her baby are still unknown.

