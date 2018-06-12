Jacinda Ardern shares picture of weekly 'highlight' as her baby's due date arrives

As her due date arrived Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took some time out to share one of her weekly highlights in an Instagram post.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern shared a picture of some light weekend reading she has to do, pointing out the hidden treat contained within one of her bags.

"Even though this is the usual weekend bag of reading and papers, I never get tired of the section dedicated to children’s letters that have arrived that week.

"Total highlight!" the caption reads.