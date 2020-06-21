Jacinda Ardern shares piano birthday cake as daughter Neve turns two

In celebrating her daughter's second birthday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared a glimpse at the toddler's piano themed birthday cake.

Jacinda Ardern shared the birthday cake on her social media accounts. Source: Supplied

It's a classic recipe from the Australian Women's Weekly Birthday Cake Book, and a repeated experience on last year despite this one not being quite as "structurally sound", Ms Ardern shared on her Instagram.

"Cake making lesson number two- don't focus on making the cake look in proportion with little to no attention on structural integrity... there's a jar of lentils propping this thing up," she wrote.

"Happy Birthday Neve! Thanks for ignoring all of the imperfections in life and just being a joy."

Social media comments have flooded in with well wishes for the family and for the birthday girl.

Last year's cake for Neve Te Aroha Gayford was a coconut-covered bunny rabbit which Ms Ardern recommended along with the useful tip that "it hides almost everything".