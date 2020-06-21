TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern shares piano birthday cake as daughter Neve turns two

Source:  1 NEWS

In celebrating her daughter's second birthday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared a glimpse at the toddler's piano themed birthday cake. 

Jacinda Ardern shared the birthday cake on her social media accounts. Source: Supplied

It's a classic recipe from the Australian Women's Weekly Birthday Cake Book, and a repeated experience on last year despite this one not being quite as "structurally sound", Ms Ardern shared on her Instagram.

"Cake making lesson number two- don't focus on making the cake look in proportion with little to no attention on structural integrity... there's a jar of lentils propping this thing up," she wrote. 

"Happy Birthday Neve! Thanks for ignoring all of the imperfections in life and just being a joy."

Social media comments have flooded in with well wishes for the family and for the birthday girl. 

Last year's cake for Neve Te Aroha Gayford was a coconut-covered bunny rabbit which Ms Ardern recommended along with the useful tip that "it hides almost everything". 


New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation facilities, one of them child under 2-years-old
2
New adorable photos shared ahead of Prince William's 38th birthday
3
Auckland hotel suspended from quarantine duties after residents complain
4
Eskimo Pie owner to change its 'derogatory' name in latest brand to review racially charged marketing
5
Woman arrested over fatal West Auckland shooting of police officer
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Seven people taken to hospital after crash near Christchurch overnight

One person killed, two others seriously injured in South Auckland crash

Continued digitisation of economy post-pandemic has some retailers worried

Māori Party unveils election campaign as it fights to return to Parliament