Jacinda Ardern shares details of Clarke Gayford's 'romantic' marriage proposal

Jacinda Ardern and now-fiancé Clarke Gayford became engaged at a "beautiful little" lookout, an engagement she described as "very romantic" after a dog attempted to eat the chocolate Mr Gayford had brought her.

The pair became engaged over Easter weekend in Mahia.

Speaking to media today the Prime Minister said she was "surprised by the question and like many couples, we haven’t made many, in fact any, plans", when asked if she had set a date for the wedding.

On other details of the engagement Ms Ardern said: "There are some things I wouldn’t mind keeping for us."

However, she did disclose it was located in Mahia, Hawke's Bay at the "beautiful little" lookout of Mokotahi Hill.

"It was Clarke, myself, a member of the DPS [Diplomatic Protection Service], so very intimate," she joked. "A couple of locals from Mahia and a dog which then tried to eat the chocolate Clarke bought me, so it was very romantic."

When asked if Mr Gayford had gone down on one-knee, she said DPS "had no idea, I don't think, of what happened, so that should be a bit of a giveaway to you."