TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern shares details of Clarke Gayford's 'romantic' marriage proposal

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Jacinda Ardern and now-fiancé Clarke Gayford became engaged at a "beautiful little" lookout, an engagement she described as "very romantic" after a dog attempted to eat the chocolate Mr Gayford had brought her. 

The pair became engaged over Easter weekend in Mahia.

Speaking to media today the Prime Minister said she was "surprised by the question and like many couples, we haven’t made many, in fact any, plans", when asked if she had set a date for the wedding.

On other details of the engagement Ms Ardern said: "There are some things I wouldn’t mind keeping for us."

However, she did disclose it was located in Mahia, Hawke's Bay at the "beautiful little" lookout of Mokotahi Hill. 

"It was Clarke, myself, a member of the DPS [Diplomatic Protection Service], so very intimate," she joked. "A couple of locals from Mahia and a dog which then tried to eat the chocolate Clarke bought me, so it was very romantic."

When asked if Mr Gayford had gone down on one-knee, she said DPS "had no idea, I don't think, of what happened, so that should be a bit of a giveaway to you." 

Ms Ardern said the engagement ring was Mr Gayford's grandmother's ring. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The proposal took place in Hawke's Bay under the watchful eye of her personal security. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Politics
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:32
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    2
    Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
    Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
    3
    Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
    4
    Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
    Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
    5
    The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
    Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    01:47
    Up to 80 per cent of Parkinson’s patients will go on to develop dementia.

    Hopes new drug being trialled will mitigate impact of memory loss in Parkinson's sufferers
    Mark Lundy.

    Supreme Court grants Mark Lundy leave for an appeal
    Joshua Harley

    Family appeal for sightings of man travelling South Island with his children

    01:22

    Free mental health services for young adults rolled out across Wellington