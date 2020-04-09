TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern shares daughter Neve's contribution to #NZEggHunt campaign

Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister today has posted an image of baby Neve's contribution to the #NZEggHunt campaign.

Neve's Easter egg Source: Instagram/jacindaardern

Jacinda Ardern took to Instagram to share Neve's creation and suggested that the creative process wasn't all smooth sailing.

The caption said, "I suggested Neve join the #NZEggHunt Nana decided to go with a vivid for the job. Neve lost her balance mid drawing so we now have this masterpiece, and a fairly similar one on the carpet."

Earlier this week the Prime Minister assured children around New Zealand that the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were deemed as essential workers, but the trying times may mean that the Easter Bunny doesn't get to make it to each household. 

Ms Ardern asked that kids around the country draw an Easter egg and place it in the window so other children can spot them as families take short walks through the neighbourhood for exercise during the lockdown.

