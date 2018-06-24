 

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

RNZ
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will formally return to her duties at midnight on Wednesday when the acting Prime Minister, Winston Peters, goes overseas.

It will have been almost six weeks since Ms Ardern arrived at Auckland Hospital to have her baby.

Mr Peters said Ms Ardern would be based in Auckland on Thursday and Friday before heading to Wellington this weekend to settle her family into Premier House.

The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum. Source: Facebook

He said the Prime Minister would then be based in Wellington for the following two weeks while Parliament sat with some day trips away.

Ms Ardern has been on maternity leave for six weeks following the birth of her daughter Neve in June.

Today was Mr Peters' last day chairing the Cabinet and also holding the weekly prime minister post-cabinet press conference.

The new-born was on her best behaviour while her parents expressed their gratitude for the messages of support. Source: 1 NEWS

He was asked for his thoughts on his time in charge of the country.

"Well the downside, if you ask me about the hits and misses, the misses were where I had to read so much comment from journalists about the disaster that was about to befall them," he said.

"I suppose the hits are the things for example like the nurses strikes, which I believe we have made a lot of progress on and all the other items we've announced, not the least of which of course is the first tranche of the Reserve Bank legislation changes which are coming and which is a huge and serious issue for this country."

Yesterday evening, Ms Ardern posted a live Facebook stream to give an update on her and her baby.

"We're all doing really, really well still. We have absolutely no routine to speak of, and I can hear now a chorus of parents laughing at the suggestion that you would ever have a routine with a five-week-old baby, but we're doing really well nonetheless," she said.

The PM eventually said it was "pretty special" holding baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford for the first time. Source: 1 NEWS
Kiwi in California escapes wildfire as 'massive cloud of orange' heads for her home
01:53
It’s the first time that’s happened, but with the trend come warnings.

Apartment buyers warned to do their homework as high density housing booms in Auckland
01:50
Wellington is still a big player in the industry but Auckland’s also seeing more screen time.

'Wellywood' thriving as film permits increase

Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Young girl convinces NZTA to change linemen sign to be more inclusive - 'women can be line-workers too'

A seven-year-old girl has convinced the NZ Transport Agency to change one of their road signs to be more inclusive to women.

A tweet by Zoe's mother, Caitlin Carew, features an image of the letter written by her daughter after she was concerned about seeing a warning sign that read linemen while out driving with her family.

"We talked about this sign and I wondered why it said 'MEN' when women can be line-workers too," part of Zoe's letter reads.

A response from the NZTA agreed with her concerns and they say they will phase out the signs and replace them with ones that read linecrew instead.

The chief executive of the NZTA Fergus Gammie says he would like a picture with Zoe and one of the new signs when they're ready.



Power lines Source: 1 NEWS
Clearer labelling around sugar in foods being considered by regulators

Garth Bray
Fair Go Reporter
A pot of yoghurt, a glass of OJ and a bowl of cereal. A standard breakfast? It might give you about 50 per cent more added sugar than you're supposed to eat in a day.

Or, more than three times the recommended intake if it's your child eating that pretty common breakfast menu.

At Fair Go, we've been asking for some time, how much sugar is really in your food and drinks and why is it not easier to read it on the label before you buy.

We wondered aloud, about two years ago, whether it might be a good idea if food and drink makers had to print a little teaspoon logo on the front of the label with a number, representing how many teaspoons of sugar were in the packet.

So we were a bit bowled over when the trans-Tasman food regulators who help shape our lives, diets and shopping baskets put that idea on their menu.

The Food Regulation Standing Committee is looking at seven ideas. Eight, if you include status quo, doing nothing new.

They’re asking if they should increase education for consumers in how to read existing labels, or put it in bold type, or list sugar that has been added separately to sugar that naturally occurs in a food or drink, or insist on a warning label if any food goes above a certain sugar threshold, or give you a code you can scan that sends you to a website for more info.

Or there's the very simple "how many teaspoons of sugar are in this" option.

Clearer labelling is a no-brainer according to the head of AUT’s Human Potential Centre, Professor Grant Schofield.

"Of course it's the exact opposite of what a food company wants. It's like getting a tobacco company to voluntarily put a warning on the front. It’s just not going to happen if you ask them to volunteer."

The NZ Beverage Council says it’s happy to have the conversation, but blaming sugar is oversimplifying the problem.

"Sugar in itself is not harmful, it's the overconsumption."

They will all be having their say. If you have an urge to have yours, you can.

Be warned, it’s not for the faint-hearted. It’s been designed for the experts, but if you have a view and can spell out why that matters, ideally with a bit of evidence from your life, your voice could count.

What’s it all about?

http://foodregulation.gov.au/internet/fr/publishing.nsf/Content/labelling-of-sugars-on-packaged-foods-and-drinks

How to have your say

https://consultations.health.gov.au/chronic-disease-and-food-policy-branch/consultation-labelling-of-sugars-on-foods-drinks/

New Zealanders consume on average 37 teaspoons of sugar each day. Source: Fair Go
