Jacinda Ardern serves up Kiwi BBQ breakfast at Waitangi Day commemorations

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put the gloves on this Waitangi Day, serving up the BBQ breakfast alongside her father and colleagues.
Jacinda Ardern serving at the Waitangi Day BBQ breakfast. Source: 1 NEWS
Ardern donned an apron and tongs to give the public bacon.
She stood alongside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, her father Ross Ardern and fiancé Clarke Gayford.
A huge line snaked its way across the Treaty Grounds waiting for breakfast after the Dawn Service.
Another line, almost as long, waited for coffee.
Ardern appeared to be enjoying her temporary chef career, asking a member of the public if they liked their bacon crispy.