Jacinda Ardern sends personal thanks to 'Jenny from Invercargill' who treated Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has sent her personal thanks to the Invercargill nurse who helped treat British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he battled Covid-19 coronavirus.

In a video this morning, Mr Johnson thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for him, adding "I hope they won’t mind if I mention in particular two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way. They are Jenny from New Zealand – Invercargill on the South Island to be exact – and Luis from Portugal – near Porto".

Speaking today at the daily government press conference, Ms Ardern said she had seen the reports about Jenny McGee, who was personally named and thanked by Mr Johnson after his condition improved.

"We have thanked our frontline health workers in New Zealand many times, and rightly so," Ms Ardern said.

"But I wanted to add an acknowledgment that many many Kiwis work in healthcare around the world.

"We are all very proud of them, especially of you, nurse Jenny."

Ms Ardern said she had sent Ms McGee a message on Facebook, but was yet to receive a response, and expected that "she's obviously on the front line and will be very focused on her job".